Loyola to give emergence relief funds to students

Loyola announced in an email Wednesday that it received more than $4 million as a part of the federal government’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, and nearly $1.5 million of the award will be disbursed to students.

The amount distributed to students will match the funds students received under the CARES Act in April 2020, and the grant may be used to “assist students who have exceptional needs related to educational costs, food, housing, healthcare or childcare,” the email said.

The rest of the $4 million Loyola received will go toward “significant expenses and lost revenue” that came about due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the email.

Loyola will award $800 to about 1,100 students who demonstrated the most need. These students, who filed FAFSA and who were eligible for Pell grants, will automatically receive the award after completing their eligibility form.

For those who do not meet this criteria, Loyola will utilize the remaining 40% of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to disburse to students who apply for an emergency grant using this form.

Loyola will review and award grants until the fund is empty, the email said.