Watch and Stream: April 2

It is now April and streaming services have you covered with exciting entertainment options. Here are the films and TV shows to watch and stream this week:



Concrete Cowboy

Idris Elba stars in the 2020 Western drama from Netflix. He plays a local urban cowboy who takes care of his estranged son, played by Caleb McLaughlin, in Philadelphia while introducing him to his lifestyle. “Concrete Cowboy” also stars Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, and Method Man.

Shiva Baby

Emma Seligman writes and directs the 2020 comedy film, which made a splash at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. “Shiva Baby” stars Rachel Sennott as Danielle, a bisexual Jewish woman who attends a shiva with her family. It becomes an increasingly awkward affair when she finds out that both her ex-girlfriend and her sugar daddy are also in attendance.

“Shiva Baby” is now available on demand.

The Serpent

“The Mauritanian” actor Tahar Rahim stars in the crime drama serial from BBC One and Netflix. He plays real-life serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who murdered several tourists in India from 1975 to 1976.

Unhinged

Russell Crowe stars in the 2020 American action thriller. He plays a mentally unstable man who terrorizes a young stranger, played by Caren Pistorius, after a road rage accident.

Man Push Cart

The Criterion Channel presents Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani’s debut film. Released in 2005, “Man Push Cart” is a neorealist film centering on a former Pakistani rock star who sells coffee and bagels from his pushcart on the streets of Manhattan.

“Man Push Cart” is now available on The Criterion Channel.

S#!%house

Cooper Raiff makes his directorial debut in the 2020 American coming-of-age comedy film, which he also wrote and produced. He also plays a homesick college freshman, who goes to a party and ends up spending the night with his sophomore resident assistant.

“S#!%house” premieres April 3 on Showtime.



Malmkrog

Romanian filmmaker Cristi Puiu directs the 2020 drama film. “Malmkrog” centers on a landowner, a politician, a countess, a General, and his wife as they gather in a spacious manor house. They engage in a lengthy discussion on death, war, progress, and morality. Puiu won the Best Director award for the film when it screened at the Berlin International Film Festival last year.

“Malmkrog” premieres April 3 on Mubi.

