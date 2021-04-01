Students+left+in+a+lurch+as+campus+dining+closes+for+Easter

The Orleans Room, along with most of Loyola’s campus dining options will be closed for Easter weekend, leaving many on-campus students surprised and without convenient food options.

Loyola dining posted a revised Easter schedule for on-campus food on Tuesday, March 30, just days before the holiday weekend, announcing that the OR, Starbucks, Subway, Smoothie King, OBC Grill, the Broadway Market and AFC Sushi will be completely closed Friday, April 2 through Sunday, April 4. The Market, also known as the C-Store, is the only on-campus food that will remain open with limited hours.

Many on-campus students said they never received an email or advance notice from the university that their access to food would be limited during the holiday weekend.

Jonathan Whitehead, business sophomore and Cabra Hall resident, said it wasn’t until Thursday, when his classmates mentioned the closure of campus dining, that he realized his food options would be limited for the next three days.

“I am frustrated with the school and the little notice they gave us about these limited dining hours. I don’t follow Loyola’s dining Instagram page and had no idea that the cafeteria would be closed this Easter weekend, I wish they emailed us about this,” Whitehead said.

The C-Store will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 2, and from noon to 5 p.m. on April 3 and April 4.