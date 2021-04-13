Pass/Fail option extended to spring semester

Loyola Provost Tanuja Singh announced that students will have access to a pass/fail grading option for the spring 2021 semester. Singh also announced plans for a permeant pass/fail option beginning in fall 2021. File photo.

Loyola announced in an email Tuesday that undergraduate students will be able to take advantage of a pass/fail grading option for the third semester in a row.

This semester, however, a student’s grade must be C-, D+ or D in order for them to be eligible to use the option on that course. Courses in nursing, music therapy and music education are excluded from the option. The pass/fail portal will be open on LORA from May 18 to May 26.

Singh also announced that Loyola will offer a permanent pass/fail option starting in the Fall 2021 semester. Students will now be able to take up to 12 credit hours of their degree pass/fail. However, students who’ve already taken over 12 credit hours pass/fail will not be penalized according to Singh’s email.

This announcement comes after months of uncertainty surrounding whether or not the option would be available to students for the spring semester.

“In making a decision about how to proceed for Spring 2021, we have listened to student and faculty feedback, carefully examined data on students’ midterm grade performance, and researched pass/fail policies at peer institutions,” Singh said in the email.