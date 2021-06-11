Loyola to require university health insurance plan for students

Loyola will be requiring students to enroll in a new university health insurance plan, barring they waive coverage with proof of alternate insurance for the 2021-2022 school year, according to Chief Student Affairs Officer, Alicia Bourque. All full-time undergraduate students are being automatically enrolled into the new Student Accident and Sickness Insurance Plan.

Students must provide proof of comparable, existing insurance coverage for the 2021–2022 academic year in order to waive coverage through Loyola, according to the email from Bourque. The deadline to waive the new insurance coverage and receive a full refund on your bill is Friday, September 3, 2021.

The new required health insurance plan will be available through Aetna Student Health for domestic students and LewerMark Student Insurance for international students, according to Bourque.

The annual rate for the new insurance is $2,540. The total cost for student-athletes is $2,940, including an additional one-time fee of $400 to cover intercollegiate athletics.

The Office of Student Affairs stated in an email that the Aetna Student Health plan will connect students to a network of doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, and specialists throughout the country.

Some students claimed they did not receive the email. Patricia Murret, associate director of Public Affairs, said the email was sent to all students. Similar emails were also sent to parents, faculty and staff.

Providing false information on the online waiver or letting existing coverage lapse without informing the Office of Student Affairs may result in a charge on the student’s account and/or disciplinary action, according to Bourque.