Classes canceled for rest of week as Loyola goes without power

Fallen branches block the entrance to Beiver Hall. Hurricane Ida left campus without electricity and forced classes to be canceled for the rest of the week.

Loyola announced that all classes, including law and online classes, are canceled through Friday following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida which left the city of New Orleans without power.

According to an email sent out to students and faculty, University President Tania Tetlow said that non-essential work for this week is also suspended.

“We made it safely through the night but there is extensive damage in the city,” Tetlow said.

On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall, Hurricane Ida barreled through New Orleans on Sunday as a Category 4 storm and left extensive damage, specifically to the city’s power source. An Entergy transmission tower which powers Orleans and some of Jefferson Parish collapsed into the Mississippi River, leaving those sheltered in New Orleans during the storm in the dark.

While Entergy New Orleans has been assessing damage to the city’s power grid, chief executive Deanna Rodriguez said that the company does not know when power may be restored, in an interview with WWL-TV early Monday.

Tetlow said that Loyola’s campus and students have been spared from major damage, but she said that the university is currently assessing campus and city conditions.

The university will share information with the Loyola community as it becomes available, Tetlow said.