Classes canceled for next week, online learning begins Sept. 13

The university has announced it will cancel classes through next week and transition to virtual learning on Sept. 13, 2021.

This announcement comes after Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans as a Category 4 storm, leaving the city without electricity and uprooting Loyola’s plans for the fall semester.

Missed classes from the two weeks following Hurricane Ida will be made up in-person during the fall semester through utilizing fall break days and pushing back exams, according to an email from University President Tania Tetlow.

“We will maximize the time we spend together in the classroom,” Tetlow said

While Tetlow hopes that virtual learning will only last a week, she said online classes will allow the university to “get situated” if power is restored on campus.

Today, the university should receive both clarity from Entergy and a prediction for power restoration on campus, Tetlow said. From there, she said Loyola will decide on a date for students to return to campus.

“We wish that life wasn’t quite so hard,” Tetlow said. “But your joy and your resilience inspire us.”