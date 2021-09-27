Hurricane Ida damages sports complex and displaces athletic teams

Several Loyola athletic teams are without a home after a leak in the roof caused by Hurricane Ida damaged the University Sports Complex.

Following the storm, minor repairs were made to the building making it possible for guests to use the locker rooms and weight rooms, but the basketball courts and pool will remain closed for the duration of the fall semester, as stated in an email from Athletic Director Brett Simpson.

In addition to its use as a practice space, The Den serves as the home court for the University’s volleyball, basketball, cheer and dance teams. The pool has a similar function for the men’s and women’s swim teams.

The loss was immediate for the volleyball team who began their season in late August. They were halfway through the Wolf Pack Welcome tournament, hosted in the Den, when Ida forced them to evacuate.

To ride out the storm, the team was sent to Faulkner University in Montgomery, Ala. where they were offered a place to practice, laundry services, and room and board, according to Wolf Pack Athletics.

Loyola men’s basketball practiced in Texas, where they were provided dinner by Southern Methodist University, according to a tweet from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Students returned to campus for in person classes on Monday, Sept. 20, but assessments and plans are still being made regarding how the athletic teams will proceed.

Director of Athletic Communications Camal Petro said more updates will be provided as they become available.