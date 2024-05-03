Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
1
LIVE BREAKING: SWAT nearly surrounds encampment

LIVE BREAKING: SWAT nearly surrounds encampment

2
Students evacuate after power outage

Students evacuate after power outage

3
A piece of construction equipment sits in front of the chapel construction. Students have experienced catcalling from the workers.

Students call out construction workers for harassment

4
BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students

BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students

5
Encampment demolished, 14 arrested

Encampment demolished, 14 arrested

Community Buoy: Loyola swimmer designs water rescue app

Isabella Castillo, Sports Editor
May 3, 2024
Ella+Balhoff+looks+at+her+computer.+
Isabella Castillo
Ella Balhoff looks at her computer.

Swimmer and global award-winning graphic designer, Ella Balhoff is ready to graduate and continue to centralize people in her work. Lafayette native, Balhoff said that vibrant colors and the Cajun community she grew up surrounded by inspired her time at Loyola, as an athlete, friend, and now app designer.

Her swim and Acadian community in Lafayette have impacted the way she navigates life. Balhoff said she has always kept community collaboration in mind. This semester, she finished her app, Buoy’s, design, an app that reflects her swim community. According to Balhoff, her high school swim club aided in multiple flood clean-ups, as other members of the community also did their part to help.

“Buoy is a water disaster search and rescue app that facilitates connecting people for civilian help,” said Balhoff, “So like people with boats and trucks–cause I saw people unifying when it came to the point that even police couldn’t help them.”

Inspired by her experiences, Balhoff used FIGMA to design her prototype.

“I saw people coming together during disasters,” Balhoff said, “I want to help people in those moments.”

Starting her journey at Loyola as a computer science major, Balhoff said her love for website design and experience in CSS and HTML programming convinced her that it was the way to go. But once she understood her motivations, she switched to graphic design.

“I like to highlight people, to give everyone their spotlight,” Balhoff said. “It’s about letting people be heard.”

Transitioning to the design department took her by surprise, Balhoff said.

“The program itself is a community,” Balhoff said. “We take three-hour-long classes and go grade to grade together. It’s almost like middle school.”

Part of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee, Balhoff said her structured schedule allows her to handle the surprising rigor of the design program.

“As athletes, we’re used to doing things back to back,” Balhoff said.

Aside from scheduling, she intertwines swimming in her designs in multiple ways. She won Graphis’ New Talent Award, in which she submitted a title sequence for James Bond’s Thunderball. Conducting underwater shots and only using technology from 1965, Balhoff won gold.

Hoping to get her app developed after graduation, Balhoff intends to continue spotlighting the community, centralizing people in graphic design.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Musician Jade Robbins shares her musical influences
Musician Jade Robbins shares her musical influences
Local screenwriter featured in Crescent City Film Festival
Local screenwriter featured in Crescent City Film Festival
Blue Carrier leaves a permanent mark through art
Blue Carrier leaves a permanent mark through art
Seniors have intimate final performance
Seniors have intimate final performance
August Bay (left) and Em Bay (right) embrace in the Peace Quad on April 9, 2024.
Twins (and triplets) conquer college
Disabled Student Assembly forms on campus
Disabled Student Assembly forms on campus
More in Showcase
BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students
BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students
Eleven student protestors remain sitting in front of the encampment structure as police swarm the area. All 11 of them were arrested.
30 Hours of Encampment
OPINION: The death penalty needs to be abolished
OPINION: The death penalty needs to be abolished
Logo for the Jones X Macdonald Defense Committee. The defense committee was formed following the arrest of Toni Jones, who had her first court appearance on April 23. Courtesy of the Jones X Macdonald Defense Committee.
Toni Jones faces continued legal battle
Community policing credited as New Orleans crime drops
Community policing credited as New Orleans crime drops
Jean Montès talks to his orchestra students.
Professor conducts music with spirit and kindness
More in Swimming
Members of Loyola swim team race in the indoor pool on Jan. 20, 2023. The team concluded their season at nationals in Columbus, GA.
Loyola swim team makes waves at NAIA nationals
A member of Loyolas swim team racing in the Dens indoor pool, Jan. 20, 2023. Loyolas men and womens swimming teams faced Millsaps College in their last home swim meet, where the senior team members were celebrated.
Senior swimmers reflect on their time at Loyola
More renovation to come for Sports Complex pool
Photo of swimmer and history pre-law major Harvey Quiddington is pictured at the University Sports Complex pool.
Wolf Pack swimming welcomes British talent who's rewriting record books
Loyolas swim teams practice at the Ochsner Fitness Center on Oct. 10, 2021.
Loyola swim teams adjust to practice in off-campus pools
Junior Streett Martin swims laps at swim team practice on Feb. 12. The Wolf Pack mens and womens swim teams each finished receiving votes in the final NAIA national top ten poll after a season of virtual meets. Photo credit: Shadera Moore
Swim teams finish unique season

The Maroon

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *