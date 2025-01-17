Loyola swim makes stride into new year

The Loyola men’s and women’s swim teams have entered the halfway point of their seasons with both teams ranked in the top 25 of the most recent the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics polls.

The No. 14 ranked men’s team began the season with wins against the St. Thomas Celts and Life University Eagles Running Eagles. Despite falling short at home to William Carey, the men’s team placed third in their last three consecutive meets.

Similarly, the No. 18 ranked women’s team won their first two meets of the season and came in fourth place in their last meets.

In the upcoming weeks, the teams will compete in the Sun Conference Swimming Championships on Sunday, Feb. 9 in Ocala, Florida.