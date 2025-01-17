Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Loyola swim makes stride into new year

Alana Thompson, Sports Editor
January 17, 2025
Heidi Herrera-Wanke

The Loyola men’s and women’s swim teams have entered the halfway point of their seasons with both teams ranked in the top 25 of the most recent the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics polls. 

The No. 14 ranked men’s team began the season with wins against the St. Thomas Celts and Life University Eagles Running Eagles. Despite falling short at home to William Carey, the men’s team placed third in their last three consecutive meets. 

Similarly, the No. 18 ranked women’s team won their first two meets of the season and came in fourth place in their last meets. 

In the upcoming weeks, the teams will compete in the Sun Conference Swimming Championships on Sunday, Feb. 9 in Ocala, Florida. 

Heidi Herrera-Wanke

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Showcase
House MD: A Prescription for Perfection
House MD: A Prescription for Perfection
Loyola goes test-optional
Loyola goes test-optional
Photo courtesy of AP Photos
Will we get snow? Is it going to be ice or just regular rain?
Loyola promotes Daniel Spangler as new Chief of Police
Loyola promotes Daniel Spangler as new Chief of Police
Loyola reflects on the New Year’s Day attacks
Loyola reflects on the New Year’s Day attacks
Battle of New Orleans celebrates 210th anniversary
Battle of New Orleans celebrates 210th anniversary
More in Sports
From the Wolf Pack to the Green Wave: Loyola student reflects on her time as drum major
Screenshot
Men's basketball reflects on first half of season
Sophomore forward Alissa O'Dell dribbles up the court against the University of Tennessee Southern on Nov. 21, 2024.
Women's basketball preps for conference play
Tennis teams reflect on recordbreaking fall season
Tennis teams reflect on recordbreaking fall season
Volleyball win streak snapped, prep for postseason begins
Sophomore forward Alissa O’Dell stands on the baseline during a free throw in an exhibition match vs. Tulane University in the Den on Nov. 2, 2024 in New Orleans, La.
Loyola hosts Tulane for first time since 1972
More in Swimming
Ella Balhoff looks at her computer.
Community Buoy: Loyola swimmer designs water rescue app
Members of Loyola swim team race in the indoor pool on Jan. 20, 2023. The team concluded their season at nationals in Columbus, GA.
Loyola swim team makes waves at NAIA nationals
A member of Loyola's swim team racing in the Den's indoor pool, Jan. 20, 2023. Loyola's men and women's swimming teams faced Millsaps College in their last home swim meet, where the senior team members were celebrated.
Senior swimmers reflect on their time at Loyola
More renovation to come for Sports Complex pool
Photo of swimmer and history pre-law major Harvey Quiddington is pictured at the University Sports Complex pool.
Wolf Pack swimming welcomes British talent who's rewriting record books
Loyola's swim teams practice at the Ochsner Fitness Center on Oct. 10, 2021.
Loyola swim teams adjust to practice in off-campus pools
About the Contributor
Heidi Herrera-Wanke
Heidi Herrera-Wanke, Photo Director