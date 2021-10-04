Loyola students have faced many hurdles since the start of the pandemic, among these are a lack of digital equity and affordability. Over the past year, the Monroe Library has assisted students by loaning them an array of technology including iPads, hotspots, and laptops.

Laurie Philips, interim dean of the library, said that the need for the internet has gone up.

“We have over 60 laptops available and almost all of them are checked out at this point. We just got 40 new hotspots,” Philips said.

According to Philips, the library’s main goal is to help students who are lacking the technology they need to be successful.

Students who are getting the access are grateful. Camry Rivers, a Political Science major, is one of the students benefiting from the free technology.

“I’m not gonna lie, it was a lifesaver,” Rivers said.

Rivers said that the digital equipment is invaluable.

“By me having the hotspot I didn’t fall behind. It kept me on track with my assignments,” she said.

Philips knows that there is still work to be done and said that the program is headed in the right direction.

Loyola library provides students with technology resources

“It’s a good program and I think it’s working so far. Obviously we’ve made some tweaks to it but I feel good about where we are right now,” she said.