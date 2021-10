The statue of St. Ignatius of Loyola wears a protective face mask in the Peace Quad on Loyola’s campus June 2020. Loyola is continuing its mask mandate until at least Nov. 15, despite city and state mandates being lifted.

Loyola will continue to mandate mask wearing indoors until at least Nov. 15, according to an email from Vice President of Student Affairs Alicia Borque. Vaccinated faculty are allowed to unmask while teaching.

Both the city and state have lifted the mask mandate in most public settings.