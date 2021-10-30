Volleyball takes down Talladega in straight-sets

The Loyola volleyball team in a group huddle after scoring a point. Today the team beat Talladega College in three sets.

Three was the lucky number for Loyola volleyball in tonight’s game against Talladega College.

The Wolf Pack set the pace for the game early on. They won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-18.

Play picked up during the third set with the Talladega Tornadoes fighting for a win, but the Pack pulled through in the final minutes for a 25-20 win.

Loyola recorded 118 attacks, 42 kills, 41 assists and 14 service aces in the three-set game.

Gracie Bailey and Kailyn O’Neal led with assists, recording 16 and 14 respectively.

Simone Tyson led the team with 15 kills. On the defensive end, she also recorded the team high of 14 digs. Simone Moreau followed with 12 digs.

After today’s win, Loyola is 11-1 and first in the Southern States Athletic Conference standings.

Tomorrow they the Pack will play Blue Mountain College, who ranks second.

“Tomorrow’s a big day that we’re looking forward to. But tonight we’ll celebrate earning the most conference wins since joining the conference,” said head coach Jesse Zabal to Wolf Pack Athletics.

The game is scheduled for 2 P.M. in Tulane’s Devlin Fieldhouse. Admission is free for Loyola students.