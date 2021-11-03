Volleyball plays final regular-season conference game

Members of Loyola’s volleyball team celebrate after a point. The team is this year’s Southern States Athletic Conference regular-season champions.

Loyola volleyball dropped their final conference match of the regular season to William Carey University after a five-set game.

The Wolf Pack played well in the first set, with several team blocks and multiple service aces from junior Gracie Bailey. They won 25-19.

The Crusaders, however, were a close matchup for the Pack. They managed to take the next two sets 25-22 and 25-23.

In the fourth set of the game, Loyola was able to gain the upper hand and win 25-22. This forced the teams into a fifth set and fans to the edges of their seats.

Nonetheless, a few plays into the last set, the Pack lost an early lead and couldn’t recover before the Crusaders reached 15 points and took the game.

The team had 50 kills, 49 assists, and 96 digs.

Despite the loss, the Wolf Pack is celebrating several accomplishments.

The team, who is 12-2, was named the Southern States Athletic Conference regular-season champions for the first time since joining the conference in 2010.

Additionally, during the game against the Crusaders, Senior Kailyn O’Neal surpassed 1000 total assists in play while at Loyola.

O’Neal will be recognized with Jordan Bernard, Gabriela Martinez, and Milabella Vasquez for senior day at the team’s final game on Saturday, Nov. 6. They will be honored at 12:45 P.M. before playing Louisiana College at 2 P.M.