Men’s basketball continues winning streak

Members of the men’s basketball team cheer on their teammates from the sideline. Today’s game against Louisiana State University Shreveport extended their winning streak to four games.

Loyola’s men’s basketball team is now 4-0.

It’s been two weeks since the team, who most recently ranked fifth in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll, opened their season and they are gaining momentum.

Today they went against Louisiana State University Shreveport, who ranked sixth in the coaches’ poll. At their previous two matchups in 2017, the Pilots were victorious over the Wolf Pack, but not tonight.

Starting for Loyola, Andrew Fava dominated the first half of the game with three three-pointers and a total of 16 points.

Other majors players included Brandon Davis with five assists and Myles Burns with five rebounds.

The Pack was up by eight, for 44-36 at the half.

Following the break, Davis played 19 minutes and brought in 19 more points. Zach Wrightsil had nine points, four rebounds, and two assists in the second half.

Together this was enough for the team to solidify their 87-79 win.

Men’s basketball will defend their four-game streak in two days’ time when they play the University of New Orleans. The team will travel to the Lakefront Arena for a 3 P.M. tip.