Loyola confirms 19 active cases of COVID-19

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

There are 19 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 among Loyola students, faculty, and staff as of Dec. 8, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Of these positive cases, 17 are students and 2 are faculty or staff. Eight of the student cases are commuters, while the remaining nine are on-campus residents.

This is the highest number of reported cases this semester, with 22% of total cases this semester active right now.

This semester, there have been a total of 86 cases, 75 of which were students.

Loyola has instated a vaccine mandate, and around 90% of students are vaccinated.

All community members who test positive are required to self-isolate for 10 days after they develop symptoms and can return to campus after they have had no fever for at least three days.