Students struggle to access LORA and Canvas on final day of classes

Students are having intermittent trouble accessing LORA and Canvas today on the last day of classes, according to chief information officer Alan Shoemaker.

Faculty are working to correct the continued access issues, according to Shoemaker. Canvas is Loyola’s online learning management system which allows students to turn in assignments and receive class updates while LORA allows students to access their student records such as final grades and scheduling information.

This story will be updated as more information is released.