Loyola confirms 40 active COVID-19 cases

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

There are 40 active COVID-19 cases among the Loyola community, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Of these positive cases, 36 are students and four are faculty or staff. Nine of the student cases are commuters, while the remaining 27 live on campus.

This is the highest number of active cases this semester, accounting for 37% of the overall number of fall cases.

This semester, there have been a total of 107 recorded cases, 94 of which were students. 13 of the cases were faculty or staff.

Loyola has instated a vaccine mandate, and around 90% of students are vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is available through Student Health Services.

All community members who test positive are required to self-isolate for 10 days after they develop symptoms and can return to campus after they have had no fever for at least three days.