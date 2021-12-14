Loyola confirms 84 active COVID cases

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

There are 84 cases of COVID-19 among the Loyola community as of Dec. 14, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Eighty-one cases are among students while three are among faculty and staff. Fifty-six of the students are on-campus residents with the remaining 25 being commuters.

These cases account for more than 50% of this semester’s total positive cases and are the most active cases Loyola has seen at once this fall. There have been 140 cases among students and 14 among faculty and staff in total this semester.

All community members who test positive are required to self-isolate for 10 days and may return to normal activities after as long as they have not had fever in 72 hours.