Loyola confirms 100 active COVID-19 cases

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

There are 100 active COVID-19 cases amongst the Loyola community, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Of these positive cases, 95 are students and five are faculty or staff. 30 of the student cases are commuters, while the remaining 65 live on campus.

This is the highest number of active cases this semester, accounting for nearly 60% of the overall number of semester cases.

This semester, there have been a total of 171 recorded cases, 155 of which were students. 16 of the cases were faculty or staff.

All community members who test positive are required to self-isolate for 10 days after they develop symptoms and can return to campus after they have had no fever for at least three days.