Second Line Sunday bounces through St. Charles

Every Sunday, one local Krewe gathers to parade through the streets in vibrant colors, dancing to the beat of a brass band. The Krewe of Good Fellas took over, shutting down St. Charles Avenue, then moved into the Central City neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Even after the New Orleans Saints loss in Atlanta, the Krewe lifted everyone’s spirits with joy and dancing.

Gallery • 4 Photos Sophia Renzi Right: Horn players fill the streets of Uptown.