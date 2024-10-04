Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Second Line Sunday bounces through St. Charles

Sophia Renzi
October 4, 2024
Sophia Renzi
Good Fella member leaves the meeting point and receives welcoming cheers.

Every Sunday, one local Krewe gathers to parade through the streets in vibrant colors, dancing to the beat of a brass band. The Krewe of Good Fellas took over, shutting down St. Charles Avenue, then moved into the Central City neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Even after the New Orleans Saints loss in Atlanta, the Krewe lifted everyone’s spirits with joy and dancing.

24-IMG_2895
Sophia Renzi
Right: Horn players fill the streets of Uptown.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
Courtesy of Two Brothers Studios and Amazon Prime
A story of love, loss, brutal honesty, and hot priests
It's time to take voting more seriously
New Orleans is no place for J.D. Vance
Loyola student Samantha Guillotte stands to the left of Loyola professor David Grunfled at the New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Sept. 22, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Who Dat? Photo students get to see Saints up close
Courtesy of the Disney Channel
"Gravity Falls": a decade later, and still going strong
Gordon Ramsay grills Impossible Burgers on set on Sept. 28 in the Peace Quad.
Gordon Ramsay cooked, served, and ate
More in Life & Times
Students representing Colombia serve food.
“Travelling the world in one room”
Within the gallery, viewers were able to connect with the art intimately.
Art as Resistance
(Left to right) Oliver Ball, Nicholas Oliver, Katt Amaro, Hannah Grimley, Will Shepard, Steven Rijpma play card games in Buddig Hall on Sept. 11.
The Francine Scene
(Left to right) Jonathan McHugh, event organizer and music professor, Tim Kappel, Big Freedia's lawyer and professor, Big Freedia, and Reid Martin, Big Freedia's manager, talk at the event on Sept. 9.
"Queen Diva" comes to Loyola
Courtesy of Crescent City Stage
"A Dolls House" brings modernized drama to Loyola theater
Fan takes photo with local drag personality on Royal Street.
PHOTOS: Southern Decadence embraces debauchery, expression, and community
About the Contributor
Sophia Renzi
Sophia Renzi, Assistant Photo Editor
Sophia Renzi currently serves as The Maroon's Assistant Photo Editor and Head Photographer for The Wolf.