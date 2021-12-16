Loyola students carjacked off campus

Two separate students were carjacked at gunpoint this week, according to an email from University Police Chief Todd Warren. Both incidents occurred off campus and the location of the assailants is unknown, according to the email.

The first incident occurred on the evening of Dec. 13 at Palmer Ave. and Loyola Ave. As the victim pulled up to a stop sign, the suspects got out of a car in front of them and approached the victim’s car from both sides, according to the email. The suspects pointed what appeared to be semi-automatic handguns at the victim, and the victim fled after being ordered to leave, according to the email.

The second incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 15 on Burthe St. As the victims pulled up to their residence, the armed suspects got out of their car and ordered the victims to get out, according to the email.

If you have any information about either of the events, call the NOPD 2nd District at 504-658-6020 or the LUPD at 504-865-3434.