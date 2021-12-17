Loyola confirms 140 active cases of COVID-19

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

There are 140 active COVID-19 cases amongst the Loyola community, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

133 of the cases are students and seven are faculty or staff. 39 of the student cases are commuters, while the remaining 94 live on campus.

This is the highest number of active cases this semester, accounting for over 65% of the overall number of fall cases.

This semester, there have been a total of 217 recorded cases, 199 of which were students. 18 of the cases were faculty or staff.

Free self-administered rapid tests are available on the second floor of the Danna Center in the Learn Lab.

All community members who test positive are required to self-isolate for 10 days after they develop symptoms and can return to campus after they have had no fever for at least three days.