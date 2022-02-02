Womens’ basketball team breaks season scoring record

Taylor Thomas sets up to throw the ball during the Wolf Pack’s game against Stillman college on Jan. 13, 2022 at Tulane’s Devlin Fieldhouse. While this game was a narrow loss for the team, Loyola made a wide victory against the University of Mobile two days later.

The Loyola womens’ basketball team beat the Mobile Rams last Saturday with a record-breaking 113-69 in The Den. The Rams were the only team that beat the Wolf Pack last season.

This is the first time the team is playing at their home court since February.

Loyola had made it clear early on in the game yesterday that they would be maintaining an impressive lead. They ended the first quarter at 40-13.

Sydni Tangle made four back to back 3-point shots for Loyola that quarter, for a total of five the whole game. She won 17 points total, as well as four assists.

Her point total was only beaten by Tay Cannon, who earned 21 points, five rebounds, three steals, and one assist. She was just coming back from an injury, Cannon having played only 15 minutes in Thursday’s game against Stillman College.

The team ended the first half against the Rams with 66 points, another season high for the Wolf Pack this game.

The team beat their previous high point score this season of 109 in the last quarter. This is also when Liz Critton made it the highest scoring game for her this season at 13 points, with two steals.

Jazmene McMillan also scored 13 points, with two assists and one steal.

Kennedy Hansberry made seven assists in this game, earning her 9th place on the Wolf Pack all-time assists list with a career total of 299 assists, tied with Trenese Smith and former teammate Kaila Anthony. She scored 16 points in the game.

Sandra Cannady got three blocks which was a game high, with 11 points, nine rebounds, one steal, and two assists.

This is Coach Kellie Kennedy’s 14th season, and this game marked win 299 while she has been with the team.

The next game the team is set to play at The Den is Jan. 22 against William Carey College. Loyola remains No. 24 for Women’s Basketball in the NAIA. Loyola is also No. 2 in the Southern States Athletic Conference with the tournament coming up in about a month.