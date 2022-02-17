New Orleans celebrates Black History Month

Gallery | 10 Photos Hannah Renton The door of Bywater American Bistro on Feb. 10, 2022. Bywater American Bistro is located in the Bywater of New Orleans on Chartres Street.

Local organizations and businesses in New Orleans are coming together to put on events to honor Black communities in the Crescent City in order to indulge in culture and remember history.

One notable event is an ongoing weekly curated dinner taking place at Bywater American Bistro in the month of February. Chef and Co-Owner Nina Compton creates a four-course dinner for her customers, featuring fresh ingredients from Black-owned farms and businesses. Each week, Compton has crafted a new menu surrounding an ingredient provided by a local entrepreneur. The first week of February’s dinner was inspired by coffee, and the week of Feb. 14 featured sugarcane.

Another event that emulates the way New Orleans is celebrating its Blackness, was the United Melanin Entrepreneurs Pop-Up on Event Feb. 12, featuring artists and business owners who showcased and sold their work to the public. Some of the businesses featured include custom shoe designs, hairstyling, jewelry, makeup, clothing, and art.

As the month closes out, the city is still offering residents ways to celebrate Black heritage. The Congo Square Drum Circle will host drummer Jason Marsalis Feb. 27 in Armstrong Park to explore the “Roots of Jazz.” Fritai, a local restaurant located in the Marigny, will be hosting a wine and cocktail night. The event, which they’re calling “The Whyne Down” features Haitian food and specialty drinks.

Visit neworleans.com for more information on events that celebrate Blackness in the Crescent City.