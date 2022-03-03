Loyola drops mask mandate after Mardi Gras

The statue of St. Ignatius of Loyola wears a protective face mask in the Peace Quad on Loyola’s campus June 2020. Loyola is ending its mask mandate on March 9.

Loyola will be moving to optional masking starting March 9 in accordance with new city guidelines , according to an email from Alicia Bourque, vice president of student affairs. Masks will be optional on campus both indoors and outdoors for the entire Loyola community.

The new guidelines are in response to the city’s declining case numbers and new local guidelines, according to the email.

Bourque urged students to be careful and mask if they have been exposed in the previous 10 days. Some employees will be required to wear masks if they have worked directly with someone who tested positive or is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, according to the email.