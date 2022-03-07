Monroe Library reopens to the public

The Monroe Library is open to the public again today, according to an email from Interim Dean of Libraries Laurie Phillips. She said this move came as a result of the improving COVID-19 situation in New Orleans.

Visitors can now access the library through the front doors as well as the wing on the side of the building. Phillips said the library will drop its mask mandate with the rest of Loyola on Wednesday, March 9 and allow the return of food and drink, but urged the Loyola community to continue to exercise caution when interacting with others.