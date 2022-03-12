No. 1 Men’s basketball breeze through first championship game
March 12, 2022
Loyola men’s basketball team kicked off the opening round of the NAIA National Championship Tournament with a win against #16 Benedictine University Mesa.
The Wolfpack entered the tournament as the No.1 seed after wrapping up the regular-season play with a 31-1 overall record.
Starting for Loyola, Myles Burns, Brandon Davis, Terry Smith Jr, Andrew Fava and Zach Wrightsil took the court.
Fava started off the game shooting and scored three 3-pointers in the first half.
Myles Burns also led the team with 22 points in the first half, and Cameron Dumas entered the game and gained 5 steals.
The Wolfpack was up 69-40 at the half.
Loyola’s all-time leader in points, assists and rebounds, Zach Wrightsil, finished the game with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists.
Myles Burns continued to control the court and was the game’s highest scorer with 31 points. He also brought in 10 steals and 8 rebounds.
Loyola dominated defensively, forcing Benedictine Mesa to 29 turnovers by the end of the game which resulted in 44 of the Wolfpack’s total points.
At the buzzer, Loyola sealed a 119-82 win for their first game in the NAIA National Championship.
Loyola is hosting the opening round of the tournament at Tulane’s Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse and will play #9, Florida College today at 5:30 p.m.