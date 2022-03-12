Women’s basketball dominate first championship game

Kennedy Hansberry dribbles across the court as the Wolf Pack plays against Menlo College on Thursday, March 11 in Tulane’s Devlin Fieldhouse. The women’s basketball team won against Menlo yesterday during the opening round of the NAIA National Championship.

Loyola women’s basketball in their first game in the NAIA National Championship tournament won against #11 Menlo College with a score of 78-40.

Loyola made it clear from the outset of the game that it would be a wide victory. The Wolf Pack ended the first quarter with a seven point lead, with Tay Cannon having made the team’s first 10 points.

That lead widened further as the team was up 34-23 at the half.

The game ended with Loyola scoring 20 points to Menlo’s 10 in the final quarter, with Jazmene McMillan scoring the two points that put Loyola in the largest lead in the game of 40 points with 45 seconds on the clock. That is right before finishing with a 38 point lead after Menlo made one final shot before game end.

Cannon scored a total of 22 points in the game, with 10 rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Sandra Cannady and Sydni Tangle were also in the double digits, scoring 12 and 10 points respectively. Tangle had three steals, and Cannady had two steals as well as eight rebounds.

The #6 Loyola women’s team faces #3 Carroll College today at 3 p.m. in Tulane’s Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The winner of this game will advance to play round 16 at Sioux City, Iowa.