The Loyola sign sits in front of the University. Classes on March 23 are canceled due to inclimate weather.

All classes on Tuesday, March 22 will be virtual because of possible severe weather, according to an email from Todd Warren, director of university police.

The Monroe Library, Student Health Services, and University Sports Complex will close at noon. The Orleans Room will operate normally unless there is a power outage, according to the email. All programming after noon is canceled, according to the email.