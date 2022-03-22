Loyola drops vaccine requirement

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Loyola will no longer require proof of vaccination to attend university events or use university facilities.

Loyola will no longer require COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test for entry to events and performances on campus, or for entry to the University Sports Complex and fitness classes, according to an email from Alicia Bourque, vice president of student affairs.

The announcement follows the city’s decision to no longer require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to enter restaurants, bars, event spaces, and other businesses, according to the email. Bourque said that the decision is a result of the new city guidelines and low case numbers, as the CDC currently classifies Orleans Parish as having a low COVID-19 community spread.