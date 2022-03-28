Lady Lavender takes BUKU stage

Gallery | 3 Photos Hannah Renton Beth Cohen, who performs under the stage name Lady Lavender, hangs out after her BUKU performance March 27, 2022. Cohen, a Loyola alumna, has been a DJ since 2018.

The smile never left Beth Cohen’s face during her first ever performance at BUKU Music + Art Festival March 25. Cohen, who performs under the stage name Lady Lavender, said she’s been to past BUKU’s as a fan, but performing on stage was a completely different experience.

“I’m a die hard BUKU fan and now to be on the other side is a little bit weird,” she said.

Cohen, a Loyola alumna, said she’s been a DJ since 2018 but her career started to take off in 2019. She said her career hit a bump in the road when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the city’s clubs and concert venues to shut down. Cohen went on to graduate from Loyola in May 2020 after a virtual end to her college experience.

Cohen said she wanted to thank Loyola professors William O’Connell and Jeffrey Albert, for helping her become the artist she are today.

Since pandemic restrictions were lifted Cohen has been back out performing. She headlined shows at venues like The Rabbit Hole before becoming one of several New Orleans-based artists selected to take the stage at BUKU.

In order to prepare for a large-scale performance like BUKU, Cohen said they practiced several pre-set rituals to help calm themself down. She said drinking plenty of water and taking a break for themselves helped her calm down and get ready to perform.

Festival-goers were on their feet and dancing for Cohen’s entire performance. Cohen said her favorite part of the day was connecting with the audience.

“I’m so happy after my performance,” Cohen said.