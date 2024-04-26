Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
1
Students evacuate after power outage

Students evacuate after power outage

2
A piece of construction equipment sits in front of the chapel construction. Students have experienced catcalling from the workers.

Students call out construction workers for harassment

3
Courtesy of Taylor Swift

“The Tortured Poets Department” review: Swift at her most vulnerable

4
Students wait outside of the communications and music building during a power outage on April 16, 2024.

Loyola power outage causes campus "chaos"

5
Jewish student sits in solidarity with students protesting for Palestine on St. Charles Ave. in front of Loyola.

Students protest for Palestine in the street

Students switch from vape to cigarette habits

Sophia Maxim, Managing Editor for Print
April 26, 2024
A+student+lights+a+cigarette+at+an+off-campus+music+event+on+April+20%2C+2024.+
Sophia Maxim
A student lights a cigarette at an off-campus music event on April 20, 2024.

Some Loyola students are switching from vaping to smoking cigarettes. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control banned six major vape brands in March 2024. Design junior Daniel Garces speculates this may have influenced a shift in student habits.

“Compared to my other semesters here, I have seen way less vapes on students,” Garces said. “Seeing a cigarette used to be rare, but now it’s just a common sight.”

After the vape brand bans, local smoke shops increased their prices, Garces said. Now, The Boot store and other smoke shops only carry off-brand vapes, according to Garces. The price increase and lower quality of vape stock now deter students from buying vapes, he said.

“One complaint I’ve repeatedly heard is that The Boot has raised the price of vapes, taking full advantage of the scarcity and ban,” he said. “Prices used to be around $15. Now, it’s around $30, plus tax.”

Popular and commercial music junior Maddie Polley believes the ban has had minimal success in combating nicotine addictions. Instead, Polley said the ban has pushed some Loyola students to start smoking cigarettes.

“I think that people should be able to put whatever chemicals they want in their body,” Polley said. “But I do understand why they were banned because I feel like the vaping culture has gotten really big, especially with younger people under 21. I understand the ban, but I still think banning substances is kind of stupid.”

Although Polley said she understands the reasoning behind the ban, she believes the goal of tackling nicotine use with young adults will be unsuccessful.

“I feel like the ban on vapes maybe is changing some peoples’ minds, maybe, but overall, I don’t really think that it’s doing much to be honest,” she said. “When people are addicted to something, they’re going to find a way to get it no matter what.”

Garces said the increased cigarette use reflects a cultural phenomenon fueled online.

“It’s also been a trend on social media to pick up cigarettes, so I think the ban allowed that transition to happen smoothly,” he said. “It’s easy to tell on a night out who’s smoking cigs to fit an aesthetic, especially if they’re posing with it for pictures.”

According to Garces, some student attitudes are changing in favor of cigarettes and against vapes.

“I’ve heard people say they prefer cigarettes because it’s cheaper and looks cooler than hitting a colored stick with flavored air,” he said.

Student perceptions around vapes and cigarettes vary. Some believe vapes pose more unknown health risks.

However, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated in 2023 that vapes are less harmful than regular cigarettes. Vape aerosol contains fewer toxic chemicals than the mix of 7,000 chemicals in smoke from regular cigarettes, the CDC said.

“I don’t think vaping is better, to be honest. I think it’s worse,” Polley expressed.

According to Polley, cigarette habits have had less noticeable effect on her health than vapes because of the amount she was vaping before.

“Vaping really affected my voice, and it really affected my respiratory system in general,” she said. “I was coughing a lot more. Once I stopped vaping, I was able to take a deep breath.”

Polley believes her cigarette habit is less disruptive and less frequent than their former vaping habit.

“My own personal philosophy is that with a vape, it’s accessible at any time,” she said. “So you’d be vaping in a car, or inside, or in bed, but with a cigarette you have to go outside, and it’s more like a treat. You have to work for it more because it’s like, you know, acoustic nicotine. It’s more poetic.”

From high school to college, Polley estimated she spent $4,000 on vapes. She said the habit was more expensive and compulsive than smoking.

“Praying to St. Anthony to find my vape – that’s how I knew I was in the trenches,” she said.

Garces believes there is an increase in both Loyola and Tulane students smoking more.

He said he’s seen students smoking cigarettes in between classes, at bars and parties, and in the park.

“You can walk into any college bar in the area that has a smoke patio, and it’s wild to see how many people have a cigarette pack with them and how many people are hitting cigarettes as well,” Garces said.

Polley said smoking cigarettes is a social activity and a conversation-starter when going out.

“How many people do you meet who ask, ‘Oh, can I bum a cigarette? Oh, do you have a lighter?’” she said.

Now, taking smoke breaks with friends is an enjoyable part of her week.

“Switching to cigarettes now, I feel like it’s more of a treat,” she said. “It’s more ritualistic than hitting a vape.”

Despite her preference, Polley said she hopes to quit smoking and warns against it.

“As a smoker myself, I don’t recommend picking up smoking,” Polley said. “It is an addiction. It is something that I wish that I didn’t have in my life.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Showcase
Pro-palestine protestors surround growing encampment on Tulanes front lawn on April 30, 2024.
LIVE UPDATES: Palestine encampment develops at Tulane
Pro-Palestine encampment persists into the night on Tulanes front lawn
Pro-Palestine encampment persists into the night on Tulane's front lawn
Pro-Palestine protestors form a circle around an encampment on Tulanes Gibson lawn on April 29, 2024.
Students form pro-Palestine encampment on Tulane lawn
Photo Illustration.
Meta limits recommendations for political content
Aerial image of the chapel construction.
Chapel to open in the fall
The University Counseling Center door displays their hours.
Students share their highs and lows with health resources
More in Uncategorized
Photo credit: Hayley Hynes
Tennessee lawmakers pass bill to allow armed teachers
Ricardo Blondet-Otero, business management junior, deadlifts in the sports complex weight room on March 6, 2024.
University Sports Complex offers personal trainers again
Kinslie Badon prepares for a race. The Wolf Pack tack and field team recently competed in the NAIA National championship.
Track and field finishes indoor season at nationals
Pro-Palestine protestors gather outside Freret Street and McAlister Dr. in Uptown New Orleans at 12:30 p.m., on Thursday October 26.
Pro-Palestine protest met with opposition
The New Orleans Museum of Art showcases their Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour exhibit.
NOMA presents: "Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour" as symbol for culture
Student about to plug in public charger into phone.
FBI issues public charging notice
More in Worldview
Charlotte Berg and Ava Radosevich interview Sr. Julie Glaeser in Bobet Hall on April 2, 2024. Students taking Documentary and Oral Histories with professor Justin Nystrom are curating a podcast. Courtesy of Justin Nystrom
Flourishing Sisterhood podcast: 'The saints next door'
Nursing sophomores Lexi Leonard-Graham and Gabby Arvie return from walking a dog at PAWS on Jan. 27, 2024 for a LUCAP service trip. LUCAP continues to maintain its founding mission.
LUCAP founding members reflect on the organization
The fifth Tulane Police Department station on Broadway and Zimpel, Aug. 22, 2023. A shooting that occurred at The Republic NOLA has sparked conversations about gun laws.
Republic NOLA shooting raises questions about gun legislation
The Capitol is seen as Congress resumes following a long break and the midterm elections, in Washington, early Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The Environmental Protection Agency has declared a new rule reducing toxic emissions.
Chemical plants required to reduce emissions
Loyola students volunteer at Cafe con Ingles in helping Spanish-speaking immigrants learn English. Courtesy of JSRI.
Café con Inglés helps Spanish speaking immigrants with English
Sign in front of Milton H. Latter Memorial Public Library. The New Orleans Public Library system has gone fine-free.
New Orleans Public Library eliminates late fines; student urges Loyola to follow suit
About the Contributor
Sophia Maxim
Sophia Maxim, Managing Editor for Print
Sophia Maxim is a multimedia journalist and designer from Atlanta, GA. She is The Maroon’s Managing Editor for Print and previously served as Design Chief. She is a visual communication sophomore with a design minor. In her free time, she enjoys exploring the city, listening to podcasts, and collaborating on creative projects. Sophia can be reached at [email protected].

The Maroon

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *