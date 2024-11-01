Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Illuminating the Darkness

Community unites against sexual assault
Abigail Schmidt
November 1, 2024
Sophia Santos
Student holds candle vigil in support of sexual assault survivors on Oct. 21.

University leaders shared their support for survivors of sexual assault at an annual candlelight vigil, including University President Xavier Cole and Women’s Resource Center Director Negina Khalili.
Each October, Loyola’s counseling center and Women’s Resource Center collaborate with Tulane University to organize a gathering sexual assault awareness and survivor empowerment, called “Take Back the Night.”
The event begins in the horseshoe outside Marquette Hall on Loyola’s main campus, where participants come together to share a collective commitment to end violence. Attendees listen to stories from sexual assault and abuse survivors.
Following the storytelling, marchers participate in a candlelight procession to the Myra Clare Rogers Memorial Chapel on Tulane’s campus. This march symbolizes illuminating the darkness.
Once at the chapel, closing ceremonies occur with an open microphone session where anyone is welcome to share their thoughts, experiences, or messages of support.

Abigail Schmidt
Abigail Schmidt, Life and Times Editor
Abigail Schmidt is the Maroon's Life and Times Editor and beat reporter.