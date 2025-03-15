Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Biever Hall to close due to renovation in Fall 2025

Natalie Thomas, Staff Writer
March 15, 2025
Biever Hall is the traditionally freshman hall on Loyola’s campus. Next year, it will be undergoing updates and renovations.

Biever Hall will undergo renovations after Spring 2025, with students being reassigned to other halls, including the new residence hall for the Fall 2025 semester. Loyola aims to ensure a smooth transition, says Kyle Gregore, the Director of Facilities.

Despite its central location and important role in student life, the aging structure requires a full-scale renovation to meet the needs of modern housing standards.

Biever Hall is known for providing freshmen students access to an abundance of student activities. 

As a result of Biever Hall’s closure, incoming freshmen will be assigned to other housing options on Loyola’s campus. However, the new residential hall will be strictly for upperclassmen.

The new residence hall will open in August 2025 with students moving in during upperclassmen move-in day. 

Gregore emphasizes the importance of renovating the Biever Residence Hall, and reminds students of the new and upgraded amenities and environment the new residence hall will bring.

“This new housing option will offer an upperclassmen apartment-style residence hall,” he said. “Among the amenities provided will be social spaces and study lounges.” 

Over the course of many years, Biever Hall has been a hub of student activity and camaraderie for all Loyola students. 

Students who may be concerned about finding a community environment in Loyola housing options can look to the new residence hall, which is set to open at the beginning of the Fall 2025 semester, while Biever undergoes its transformation .

Gregore said the university seeks to make available a housing option that ensures a space that can continue to serve students in the future as well as providing an improved, safe, and comfortable environment. Residential Life will contact students with updated information during the room selection process. 

He said students have been involved in the renovation process providing feedback to include in the process of revamping the Biever Residence Hall. 

“Students provided feedback to Residential Life and Facilities staff, who worked with architects to incorporate suggestions into the overall design,” Gregore said. 

Gregore further provided details regarding how the renovations will help the residence hall to meet current housing needs. Amongst these needs are the addition of particular accommodations for students with specific needs or disabilities.

“The new residential hall will meet the new Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for new construction buildings and will add wheelchair-accessible rooms and other accommodative areas for students,” he said. 

Official communication updates will be provided by the Office of Marketing and Communications throughout this renovation process that seek to ensure that students are kept informed throughout the construction process.

