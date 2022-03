The Loyola sign sits facing St. Charles on a sunny day. The university is now allowing students to use the CBORD app to open doors controlled by card access.

Students can now use the CBORD Mobile ID App to open doors controlled by student ID access, according to an email from Alan Schomaker, chief information officer. The app is not a replacement for Student IDs, but a supplement, according to Schomaker.

If students have any questions about the app, they can call (504) 865-2255 or email [email protected]