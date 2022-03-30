Loyola evening classes to move online due to incoming weather

A Loyola sign sits bathed in sunlight outside Marquette Hall. Evening classes are moving online today out of caution as severe weather heads toward New Orleans.

Non-law classes after 4:45 p.m. and law classes after 4:30 p.m. are moving online today as severe weather heads for the New Orleans area, according to an email from University Police Chief Todd Warren. He said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution, as the worst of the storm is expected to hit around 7 p.m.

Both the Monroe Library and the Law Library as well as the Sports Complex will remain open until 6 p.m. Student Health and the University Counseling Center will close at 4:45 p.m. Retail dining options will remain open unless the power goes out, but the Orleans Room will serve dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. only.

Student programming will continue as planned, according to the email.