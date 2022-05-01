Staying safe at Jazz Fest

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is back after a two-year absence caused by the ongoing pandemic.

According to the Jazz Fest health and safety page, the festival will be following all local health and safety guidelines. At this point, that no longer includes required proof of vaccination or recent testing. Loyno health advocate, Molly Sullivan, told The Maroon in March that having your booster shot, bringing a mask, and getting tested are the best ways to be safe at crowded festivals such as Jazz Fest. Sullivan is a sociology and Spanish junior who also works as a contact tracer for Loyola.

“When you’re outside and it’s an outdoor music festival, the chances of spread are a lot lower and mitigation factors are a lot better,” Sullivan said.

The COVID-19 dashboard for New Orleans said the community level of the virus is “low” as of Thursday, April 28, which adds further comfort to festival goers.

Jazz Fest recommends attendees to wear light clothing, sunblock, and sunglasses to deal with the hot and sunny New Orleans weather. For students like Sullivan, that might also include a mask.