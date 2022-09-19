Recall petition for Mayor Cantrell continues

Under 160 days remain for the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell to gain the needed signatures by its February deadline, according to Nola.com.

The petition, filed in August by former Democratic mayoral candidate, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste and one of Cantrell’s ex-staffers, Eileen Carter, would force Cantrell to leave office. Batiste and Carter cited a “failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position,” according to the petition filing.

If the needed 20% of registered voters sign the petition by Feb. 22 of next year, a recall vote would be held any time from April 29 to Oct. 14. If voters approve the recall, the city council would then elect an interim mayor between their two at-large members, Helena Moreno and JP Morrell until an official election is held.

Fifth-generation New Orleans resident Angela Dassel is one of the petition’s supporters. Dassel created a website to help organize the campaign for reaching their goal of 63,000 signatures. Signers must be residents of Orleans Parish, and must sign in-person, the site said. The website shows all upcoming signing events around the city where those in support can attend.

Cantrell said in response to the recall in an interview with WGNO that she has worked hard for the city.

“I cannot please everyone,” she said. “I strive to, but I can’t.”

A recent incident that put Cantrell under further fire by critics was her appearance in court to support a 13-year-old alleged carjacking suspect and former graduate of the Cantrell internship program, said Nola.com.

“I do not regret supporting a young person that has demonstrated that they’re willing to make better decisions,” Cantrell said in a press conference.

City Council President Helena Moreno said she, along with several of the victims, which include a Loyola student, are waiting for further explanation from Cantrell.

“To show up in court to show support for someone who is now being sentenced for several carjackings, I think it sends a troubling signal,” Moreno said. “I know that the public is very troubled by this.”