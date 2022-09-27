New coaches make way for new opportunities

In the last few years, Loyola athletics has faced a higher turnover rate in coaches than expected. This year alone, two new head coaches were introduced to teams: men’s basketball coach Donald Reyes and golf coach Cory Amory.

Brett Simpson, Loyola’s athletic director, acknowledged the turnover rate as a sign of Loyola branching off into departments greater than the university.

“We take great pride in being a department that develops talent and that is evident in how the Loyola network has spread to all levels of college and professional sports,” Simpson said.

Simpson argued that successful teams at Loyola bring greater opportunities for coaches. Many of Loyola’s past athletic employees have gone to work at other notable schools, including Notre Dame and LSU, according to Simpson.

After a successful season claiming the NAIA men’s basketball championship, for example, past head men’s basketball coach, Stacey Howellell, left the court to pursue another opportunity at the University of Mississippi as an assistant athletic director. With his departure, new opportunities arose for others, Simpson said. Reyes, a New Orleans native and graduate from LSU, replaced Hollowell this season as the new head men’s basketball coach.

Reyes is aware of the turnover rate this season; however, he said he isn’t worried about the effects it might have on his team. He said he feels that with a new coach, the team can thrive.

“Over time, change happens,” Reyes said. “Then, it opens up the opportunity for new faces, new personnel coming in and having an impact.”

Coming into a new department, especially after a well-known coach, was hard, Amory said, but he has kept a positive outlook.

Similar to Simpson, Reyes said he has an optimistic view of coach turnovers. To him, working with the team will not only help him form bonds with students but will also help him breed better opportunities for the future.

“I don’t think turnover is necessarily a negative thing. I think it’s an opportunity for new things to happen and build upon the foundation prior staff and students have put forth,” he said.

Amory said he believes that the community that the coaches have built with one another keeps the department strong and helps to open doors for better opportunities.

“I think that the support from the athletic department is a huge factor in helping new coaches find success. All of the coaches root for each other and find ways to help each other, which is a huge deal for a new coach like me,” Amory said.

Reyes said he plans to not only build the team on the court but to build their relationships outside of the game as well.

“Basketball is just the common thing that we have in terms of interest. But what we are really here to share is our knowledge of life.”

This idea of the team sharing their knowledge with one another is also a value of Amory.

“The older players (use) their experience to help their new teammates acclimate to challenges of being a student-athlete, and it (helps) the teams to thrive,” Amory said.