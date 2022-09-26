Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon, at 3:20 p.m. eastern time Sunday with winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Associated Press said that Luma, the company that operates power transmission and distribution, said bad weather, including winds of 80 mph, had disrupted transmission lines, leading to a “blackout on all the island.”

Loyola psychology and advertising major Camila Ortiz hails from Puerto Rico, and she spoke about the hurricane, saying “(Puerto Rico) is doing what it can with the limited resources they have. Nevertheless, the casualties could have been avoided if the reconstruction from Hurricane Maria had been assessed properly five years ago.”

Junior graphic design major Virginia Armstrong, who is also from Puerto Rico, highlighted that Hurricane Fiona fell upon the anniversary of Hurricane Maria, leading to further comparison. “Fiona was a Category 1 hurricane, but since the infrastructure is so bad, Fiona would feel like a Category 5.”

Ortiz advised students to be conscious of the places they send aid and resources to, saying “as many natives know, the government has had an unfavorable reputation with money and where it is being placed. I advise those who want to send donations to meticulously verify those organizations to make sure they do not work or are not affiliated with the government or anything of that sort.”

“Aid is limited, resources are limited, and the people who can attend to those needs are limited as well,” Ortiz said. “It’s a natural-made disaster, and there is no way we can avoid it from happening, but it is up to the officials and the people with aid resources to mend for the casualties.”

Armstrong encouraged students to look on social media to support organizations that are “truly going to help the people.”

Non-profit organizations that are supporting Puerto Rico amid the natural disaster include Taller Salud, La Fondita de Jesús, Techos Pa’ Mi Gente, and Fundación sin Límites.