Loyola student robbed near Broadway campus

A Loyola student was robbed in the 500 block of Pine Street near Loyola’s Broadway campus while walking to their car on Sept. 26 at 11:37 p.m., according to the Loyola police department. Police said two men approached the student and one gestured as if they had a weapon in their waistband. After the Loyola student handed over their wallet, the two men fled by foot down St. Charles Avenue and then towards Carrollton Avenue. LUPD and the New Orleans police department are searching for the two men in their ongoing investigation.