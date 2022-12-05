Freret street closed after 18-wheeler collides with a tree

Freret street is currently closed right near Loyola’s campus because a tractor trailer hit a oak tree. After traveling down Freret street from Broadway street around 11:45 a.m., an 18-wheeler collided with a tree. The crash caused a transformer to explode and Entergy reported that there are at least 14 customers without power right now.

Witnesses said the traffic light at the intersection of St. Charles street and Broadway street is not working, causing delays on one of the busiest streets uptown. New Orleans Fire Department and Tulane police are currently on the scene.

Freret street is currently closed between Loyola’s campus and Broadway street.

Loyola University Police Department sent an email later today concerning the incident. LUPD said because of the collision, until further notice they have blocked the driving entrance and exit to campus via Freret Street. LUPD said students will need to leave campus via West Road and Saint Charles Avenue.

Loyola, Tulane and New Orleans Police Departments are working in the affected area, according to LUPD.

Preliminary reports show no injuries. This is a developing situation, follow The Maroon on all platforms for more updates.