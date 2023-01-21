Chair of Strategic Communication receives award at Presidential Convocation

Cathy Rogers, chair of strategic communication at Loyola, was awarded the Dux Academicus Award by the Rev. Justin Daffron, S.J., interim university president.

The award was granted to Rogers during the President’s Convocation this afternoon.

According to Loyola’s website, this award recognizes a staff member who is able to demonstrate knowledge and wisdom of the liberal arts education. It has been awarded for 45 years through nominations sent by faculty and Loyola’s Student Government Association.

Rogers was given this award after 30 years of working for the university.