Chapel construction expected to resume in May

Student walking in front of the blocked off construction site on Loyola’s campus. Construction is expected to resume in May.

After several months of halted construction, the building of the new Loyola chapel is planned to resume. The Tom and Gayle Benson Jesuit Center is now expected to finish near the end of spring in 2024, according to an email sent by Interim University President Father Justin Daffron, S.J.

Construction will resume this May, he said, and the school expects disruptions on campus and in the surrounding neighborhood will be “minimal,” as the loudest portion of the project has already been completed.

Originally, construction was expected to be completed in the spring of 2023. However, Daffron said, issues with the cost and acquisition of materials caused delays.

Daffron said that the school had signed a contract with MAPP LLC and that the company is currently gathering materials.

“The university has remained committed to building this chapel and center that will transform our campus and be a place of beauty, joy, and inspiration for people of all faith backgrounds,” Daffron said.