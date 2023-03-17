Women’s golf swings into their spring season strong

Freshman Catherine Singletary tracks the ball after her shot at the Wolf Pack Invitational on March 6, 2023

The women’s golf team is looking forward to improving on their program-best finish of fifth place at last year’s National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championships in Oklahoma City with an even stronger run this semester.

They started the season with a second-place finish at the Ram Spring Invite in Mobile, Ala. before getting to host their first meet of the season on March 6 and 7 at the Wolf Pack Invitational, where they also finished in second.

The team was projected to finish third in the Southern States Athletic Conference preseason polls, and opened the season ranked No. 15 in the NAIA preseason coaches polls.

They moved up into the No. 10 spot in the NAIA polls in October and held that position after a strong fall season that included four second-place finishes in their competitions.

“It’s only a matter of time before we come out with a win,” said junior biology and pre-dental major Kaitlyn Montoya. “That’s a goal the team set for ourselves along with qualifying for the national championship.”

Freshman Catherine Singletary said the team has all worked hard this season.

“I think that it shows based on our performance in our tournaments so far,” Singletary said. “I’m very confident that we will finish out this season strong.”

Singletary has been a standout performer for the Wolf Pack this season. The finance major and native of League City, Texas was named the SSAC Golfer of the Week in September after her debut performance at the Carey Collegiate Classic in Hattiesburg, Miss.

“I feel like I’ve performed well this season,” Singletary said. “I think by maintaining a positive attitude and working hard, I’ve allowed myself to improve over this season.”

The team will be in action on March 27 at the Music City Invitational in Old Hickory, Tenn. before both the men’s and women’s teams attend the Mississippi University for Women Spring Invitational on April 3 and 4 to wrap up the regular season.