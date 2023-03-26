Baseball carries 20-9 record into 2nd half of the season

The Loyola baseball team is currently in the middle of their season and in the heart of their conference schedule, winning 20 out of the 29 games they’ve played so far. They are currently 7-2 in the Southern States Athletic Conference.

Head coach Jeremy Kennedy said he believes the team is on its way to reach its full potential.

“We’ve done a nice job in some areas and have a lot of room for improvement in some others,” Kennedy said. “We are still in the process of becoming the team we are capable of. We’ve been able to play pretty well and win some games despite the fact that we haven’t come close to our potential yet.”

Stephen Still, a junior political science major and pitcher on the team, said he is optimistic about the upcoming conference games.

“There have definitely been some games we wish we could have won, but that happens, and we’ve done a good job of not letting that snowball and staying game to game,” he said.

The conference games have just started with only three 3-game series being played so far against Talladega College, Brewton Parker College, and Stillman College. Loyola won their most recent game against Stillman on March 18, giving the team a three in a row winning streak.

Even though the team came out victorious, the coach and the players said they are still aiming to improve even more and continue to advance in the conference.

“We took two of three from Talladega, who are a really good team. It was a good start, but we’re not satisfied and could definitely play better,” Still said. “Our conference is very strong and we know we have to be locked in every week.”

Kennedy said that while their team has the best defense in the conference, there is still some areas they want to improve on.

“I think we have the best defense in the conference,” Kennedy said. “We need to prove that we can also have the best pitching staff and offense. The group is confident and knows its best baseball is still ahead.”

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released the first in-season baseball coaches Top 25 poll on March 7, and Loyola has been moved up to No. 14 after starting at No. 23 in the pre-season poll.

Still said that although the baseball field is pretty far from campus, students can come support the Wolf Pack right here in the neighborhood next month, by coming to watch their series against Faulkner University at Turchin Stadium on Tulane’s campus on April 21.

“The school should come out because it’s a fun time,” he said. “More students would elevate the experience. We play and have a good time.”