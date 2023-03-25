OPINION: Driving is dangerous, fucking act like it

Imagine this: you’re walking in your neighborhood, getting groceries. It’s a beautiful, sunny day. Perfect for a leisurely walk. You’re crossing the street. You look both ways and take a step into the street, when out of nowhere some asshole takes a sharp turn. No turn signal. No forethought. Not an ounce of consideration for anyone who might be walking. You jump backwards, shocked and startled.

Driving is incredibly dangerous. It is all too easy for someone to lose their life due to careless driving. And countless people have. Yet, far too many drivers seem completely oblivious to this fact. In essence, far too many people prioritize their own convenience over real human lives. It’s selfish, and honestly, disturbing.

By getting behind the wheel, you are taking responsibility for other people’s lives, both legally and ethically. Fucking act like it.

And I am not talking about driving intoxicated, which is objectively awful, but simply absent minded driving. If you are too distracted or tired to notice pedestrians and generally pay attention to your surroundings, then you should not be behind the wheel.

I should not have to risk my life for something as mundane as walking to class. And yet, this is a frequent occurrence because people think that road safety laws do not apply to them.

And I get it. You’re in a hurry. You have places to be, people to see, things to do. But are any of these things more important than someone’s life? They shouldn’t be.

Unintentional injury, often car crashes, is the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 15 and 24. Too many people have loved ones who have been significantly injured, or even killed, in these highly preventable accidents.

Beyond being tragic, it’s infuriating to think how much destruction could be avoided if people simply paid better mind.

Get over yourself and pay attention.