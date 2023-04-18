Iggy goes green: Environment program’s annual Earth Week events start

Students decorate the St. Ignatius statue outside the Danna Center to celebrate Earth Week on April 17, 2023. Iggy loves his new look.

The statue of St. Ignatius at the heart of Loyola’s campus is dressed in a trash bag skirt and a shirt that reads “make art, not waste,” as the environment program’s annual Earth Week celebration begins.

The environment program collaborated with many on-campus departments and community organizations to create the Earth Week experience, which began its planning a year ago, said Craig Hood, director of the environment program.

Events include a cosmic walk, a farmer’s market, a drum circle with guided yoga, an off-campus canoe trip, a campus cleanup initiative, a bat walk, an insect observation, a sustainability fair, and an alumni panel and roundtable discussion.

The design department also created an interactive display to promote the Earth Week events. The display is being held in the One Loyola Room in the Danna Center for people to enjoy and learn more about the events. More information about the events can be found posted around campus – just look for the green signs.

The festivities will conclude with a culminating event in the Monroe Hall greenhouse with live music on Friday at 5 p.m.

Hood hopes people will participate and get engaged with the events. “Whatever your interests or skill sets are, there’s ways you can engage,” he said.