Another Starbucks location to unionize

The Starbucks on Poydras operates on April 23, 2023. This will be the second Starbucks in New Orleans to unionize.

As Loyola’s Sodexo employees win unionization here on campus, workers at the Starbucks on Poydras Street and St. Charles Avenue have recently filed a petition to unionize with Starbucks Workers United to the National Labor Relations Board.

In a video introducing several baristas and why they are unionizing, the workers said that the inconsistent working hours, lack of workers despite record sales, and customer harassment are their motivators. If the petition is successful, it would be the second unionized Starbucks in New Orleans.

Spirit Hutter, a barista at the Starbucks in the Danna Student Center, said he felt a connection to the other Starbucks workers.

“It’s really about solidarity with your fellow human beings at the end of the day,” he said.

Hutter said there is a parallel between the Starbucks petition and the on-campus Sodexo unionization effort, as poor working conditions are what has led to both of these efforts.

At least here on our campus, Hutter said he was hopeful about the on-campus unionization effort.

“It’s looking like we’re gonna win,” he said, proven right a few days later.